Pamela Stephenson Sells 451 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) insider Pamela Stephenson sold 451 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $14,454.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $43.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $606.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALBO. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

