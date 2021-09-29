Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,915 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 414.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 65,453 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.73. 1,315,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,511,215. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion and a PE ratio of -21.84.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $361,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,071.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,893,769 shares of company stock worth $139,868,655 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.