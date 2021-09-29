Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,834 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $34,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,306,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,005,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,494,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,435,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,256,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.11.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $142.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.38. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $106.08 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

