Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,324 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $42,655,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,168 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 917.4% during the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,152 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $34,138,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $20,359,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OVV. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James set a $35.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.