Ovintiv Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OVV. Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

OVV stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $33.74.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

