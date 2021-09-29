Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski Acquires 5,000 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 828,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,955,732.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 11,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,510.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Feliks Burzynski bought 3,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,130.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 9,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,126.00.

OSK stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.33. 1,416,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.28. The firm has a market cap of C$820.32 million and a P/E ratio of -45.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.07. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.33 and a 1-year high of C$4.12.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

