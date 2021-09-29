Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 814,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $101,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on OSK. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

