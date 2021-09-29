Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,460,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 103,433 shares during the quarter. Orthofix Medical comprises 1.0% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.13% of Orthofix Medical worth $98,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $354,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFIX traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,978. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $751.36 million, a P/E ratio of -92.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

