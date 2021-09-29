Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Upgraded to Hold by Kepler Capital Markets

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a 82.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of 77.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of ORKLY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. 46,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,335. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.27.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.21%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

