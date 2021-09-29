ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading Down 5.1%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 2,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 234,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $844.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.91.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $93,624.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,628. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

