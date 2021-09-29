Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley Sells 156,635 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Henley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oracle alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41.

ORCL stock opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $92.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.78. The company has a market capitalization of $247.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. raised their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.