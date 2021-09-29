Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opthea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of Opthea stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $339.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. Opthea has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.86.
About Opthea
Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
