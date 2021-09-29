Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Opthea from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Opthea stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $339.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. Opthea has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,433,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.27% of Opthea worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

