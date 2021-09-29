Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.09

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.58. Opsens shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 30,205 shares traded.

OPSSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Opsens in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Opsens from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

