Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Purchases 19,000 Shares of ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 19,000 shares of ULS Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £14,250 ($18,617.72).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ULS Technology alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 15,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £150 ($195.98).

On Thursday, September 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 12,500 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £9,500 ($12,411.81).

On Tuesday, September 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 15,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £11,550 ($15,090.15).

On Monday, September 6th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 18,866 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £14,715.48 ($19,225.87).

On Thursday, September 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 9,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £7,110 ($9,289.26).

On Wednesday, August 18th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 3,004 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £2,222.96 ($2,904.31).

On Monday, August 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 9,122 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £6,750.28 ($8,819.28).

On Thursday, August 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,440 ($5,800.89).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 6,158 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,556.92 ($5,953.65).

On Friday, August 6th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 35,803 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £26,494.22 ($34,614.87).

LON:ULS opened at GBX 75.30 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.85 million and a P/E ratio of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. ULS Technology plc has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 104 ($1.36).

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.