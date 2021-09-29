Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Up 2.8%

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 10.08 and last traded at 10.08. 1,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,497,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.81.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Offerpad in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Offerpad Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

