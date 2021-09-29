Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives 28.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 28.07.

Several research analysts have commented on OTLY shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ OTLY traded down 0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 15.11. 3,754,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,922. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 14.80 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 17.33.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,799,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $455,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

