Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $91.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVO opened at $95.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

