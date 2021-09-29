Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $215.44 and last traded at $214.40. Approximately 5,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,435,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.83.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.99 and its 200 day moving average is $202.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total transaction of $271,309.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,080 shares of company stock worth $26,501,061 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after buying an additional 34,307 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Novavax by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Novavax by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

