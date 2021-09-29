NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,361 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of NortonLifeLock worth $14,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

NLOK has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.