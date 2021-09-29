Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 82.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,679,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,599,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,350,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $245.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

