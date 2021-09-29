Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Nordstrom posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 959,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,075,000 after buying an additional 52,428 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 360,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,166,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JWN opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,946.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

