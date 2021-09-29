Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $19.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

OTCMKTS NRDXF opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. Nordex has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers.

