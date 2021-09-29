Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Position Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.13% of Noah worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Noah by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,772,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,683,000 after buying an additional 40,987 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Noah by 14.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the second quarter valued at $7,984,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noah during the second quarter valued at $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. Noah Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CICC Research raised Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

