NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Shares Down 0.1%

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NGK Spark Plug from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92.

NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of spark plugs, technical ceramics, and related products for internal combustion engines. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Technical Ceramics, and Others. The Automotive segment deals with the manufacture and sale of spark plugs, glow plugs, automotive sensors, ceramic engine parts, and other automotive components.

