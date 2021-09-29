NFTLootBox Tops One Day Trading Volume of $110,953.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $110,953.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for $116.29 or 0.00277831 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00064355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00099839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00134065 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,679.31 or 0.99574746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.07 or 0.06859182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.61 or 0.00768346 BTC.

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

