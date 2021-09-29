NEXT.coin Trading 14.3% Higher This Week (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,857.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.09 or 0.01163693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.30 or 0.00669664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00300322 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00033838 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001233 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014438 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00045863 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

