Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain primarily in Italy and internationally. Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA is headquartered in Bresso, Italy. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWPHF opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The firm’s products include Xadago (safinamide), Evenamide (NW-3509) and Ralfinamide. The company was founded by Luca Benatti, Ruggero Fariello and Patricia Salvati in 1999 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

