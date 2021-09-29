NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its holdings in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,239 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.21% of NewAge worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NewAge by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,473,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 916,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewAge by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 272,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewAge by 153.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 672,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NewAge by 168.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 509,510 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in NewAge by 33.4% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 472,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares during the period. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NBEV. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NBEV stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. NewAge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $187.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.17). NewAge had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About NewAge

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

