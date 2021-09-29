New Relic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,768 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 881% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

NEWR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.21. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The company had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,829. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in New Relic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in New Relic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in New Relic by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in New Relic by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 8.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

