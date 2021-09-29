New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

New Relic stock opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. Research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,063.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in New Relic by 31.8% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 65,304.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,230,000 after purchasing an additional 718,351 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,984,000 after purchasing an additional 605,965 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 255,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $15,407,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

