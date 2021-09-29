New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 92.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,186 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,000.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

