New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) were down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 92,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,619,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Get New Gold alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.87 million, a P/E ratio of -109.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the first quarter worth $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in New Gold by 52.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.