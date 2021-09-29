Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00. The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 255153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevada Copper Company Profile (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

