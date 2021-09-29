Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 2.9% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,729,162,000 after purchasing an additional 407,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $620.51.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $19.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $603.17. 108,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,562. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $615.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.