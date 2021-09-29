Nebulas (NAS) Trading 21.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $17.68 million and $2.09 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.07 or 0.00324710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00054599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00119852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 75,500,034 coins and its circulating supply is 59,984,236 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

