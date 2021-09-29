Navcoin Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $23.97 million and approximately $398,325.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004086 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00026592 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00022715 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,715,627 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.