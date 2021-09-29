Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 270,459 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,671,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 270,459 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of UBS Group worth $40,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Capital International Investors lifted its position in UBS Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,366 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,115,000 after buying an additional 4,916,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,039,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,706,000 after buying an additional 1,826,770 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 15,069,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after acquiring an additional 188,885 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434,512 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

