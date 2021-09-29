Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 55,191 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,191 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $40,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $122.24 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 873.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.45 and a 200-day moving average of $141.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

