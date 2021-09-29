Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 12,979 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $50,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global Payments by 20.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 114.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 24,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 194,835 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,224,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 823.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 481,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,208,000 after purchasing an additional 428,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global Payments by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after buying an additional 62,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

Shares of GPN opened at $162.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

