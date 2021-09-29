Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $57.60 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $57,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 469,801 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $171,463,000 after buying an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 105.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 329.0% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 31,143 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,366,000 after buying an additional 44,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.32.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $414.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $407.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.13. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.