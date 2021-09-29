Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,761 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $38,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,564,000 after acquiring an additional 613,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,965,000 after purchasing an additional 147,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,975,000 after purchasing an additional 187,708 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,988,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

Duke Energy stock opened at $97.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

