Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 3,603 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $46,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,665,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,069,125,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,554,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,604,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,574,628,000 after acquiring an additional 40,131 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK stock opened at $860.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $901.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $858.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $552.37 and a 1-year high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

