National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Position Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $38,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,369,000 after acquiring an additional 81,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after buying an additional 553,662 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 0.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,112,000 after buying an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 16.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,796,000 after buying an additional 548,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in National Vision by 39.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,733,000 after buying an additional 1,014,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.