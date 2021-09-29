National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.58. National Fuel Gas posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 97.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFG opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

