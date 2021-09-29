National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 478,201 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter worth about $775,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 466.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 59,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NESR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,334. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.91.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.