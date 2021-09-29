National Bank Financial Raises Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$39.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SU. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 285,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.