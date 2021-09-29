N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for N-able’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.12. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NABL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NABL stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 15,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,505. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85. N-able has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

