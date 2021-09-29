N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for N-able’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.12. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.
N-able (NYSE:NABL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter.
NABL stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 15,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,505. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85. N-able has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $16.00.
About N-able
N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.
