Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,682 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 298.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 542,997 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 198.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 268,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

RDFN opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -205.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,333 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,524. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

