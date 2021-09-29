Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

FMAT stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.