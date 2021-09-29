Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 39,357 Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,357 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

